Juniper Ridge Community School’s charter renewed by D51 Board of Directors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Juniper Ridge Community School is celebrating their five-year charter renewal, this is the second charter renewal process the school has undergone since its opening.

In order to maintain charter status, all Colorado public charter schools are required to go through an extensive review process. In this case, Juniper Ridge was reviewed by the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Directors, the school was unanimously approved by the board to renew its charter for the next five years.

“We appreciate the high bar that D51 sets for schools like ours and the opportunity this process has given us to reflect on our strengths and areas for growth. As we begin this next chapter we look forward to building on the strength of our academic program while continuing to become a more inclusive, supportive, and responsive school community,” said Kathleen Mumaw, Head of School for Juniper Ridge Community School. “We are thankful there is such a collaborative effort between JRCS and D51.″

For more information, please visit juniperridgeschoolco.org.

