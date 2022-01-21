Man finishes cross-country journey in Grand Junction

Advertisement

By Dave Ackert
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - . Daniel Seddiqui has been all over the country and been to all 50 states several times in the last 14 years. Thursday, he made his first stop in Grand Junction and it really meant something special to him. From 2008-09 Daniel worked 50 different jobs in all 50 states in 50 weeks.

”I was a cheese maker in Wisconsin, lobster boater in Maine... Here in Colorado I did hydrology in the Rockies.” Said Seddiqui ”This is my first time in Grand Junction. It’s actually the last major city or mid sized city to visit on the us map. Maybe it’s never been done before, I don’t know.” ”I’ve probably driven a million miles in the last 14 years and to know that Grand Junction is the final spot. It really is a big sense of fulfilment for me.”

