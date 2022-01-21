Advertisement

Mesa County expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February

Mesa County Health Department
Mesa County Health Department((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “In most cases, the omicron wave has been significant but relatively short-lived. With cases quickly increasing but then decreasing at about the same rate,” said Stefany Busch, Mesa County Public Health spokesperson.

Busch the says the COVID-19 Omicron variant entered the community of Mesa County in December and quickly started picking up speed in January, “We still are in that speed. The speed trend where we are having case days of 460 cases.”

And the number of cases is still projected to increase. “With that being said, we do expect with our current forecasting tools that this surge that we are seeing right now could potentially be plateauing or going down by mid-February,” added Busch.

Busch says from observing other communities, they’ve realized the Omicron variant spreads much more rapidly, but cases numbers decrease at the same rate, unlike the Delta variant

“When Delta variant came into our communities and other communities. It came in quick and spiked up our cases and our severe incidents rates, but it stayed like that for a while. So, our bad situation was like that for a long time,” mentioned Busch.

The bad situation Busch is referring to is more cases and capacity problems at local hospitals, which could decrease quicker compared to the illness from the Delta variant, “That is what we are observing so far; of course, this is subject to change, and we continue to look at these forecasting tools that we have.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Lincoln Park, no injuries reported
GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
SUV caught on fire in Orchard Mesa
Fire department responds to car fire in Orchard Mesa
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley
The SWAT Team responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and...
SWAT team arrests 46-year-old man for allegedly threatening a person with a firearm

Latest News

Museum of the West, Museums of Western Colorado
New exhibit at Museum of the West
Daniel Seddiqui visits Grand Junction
Man finishes cross-country journey in Grand Junction
A new book is available at Mesa County Libraries, full of art and writing from people in the...
Local artists featured in pandemic anthology book
VinCO Conference
12th Annual VinCO Conference & Trade Show