Advertisement

New exhibit at Museum of the West

Museum of the West, Museums of Western Colorado
Museum of the West, Museums of Western Colorado((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Museum of the West in Grand Junction has installed a new contemporary Native American heritage exhibit. The exhibit is called The Art of Tradition, which features artists from all over the Colorado Plateau and Greater Southwest. Contemporary Native American art includes bronzes, pottery, and weaving. According to Libbie Early, with the Museums of Western Colorado, a key part of the exhibit is celebrating the artistic styles of how the peoples have adapted their artwork to reflect the changes of contemporary life. This exhibit will become one of their permanent exhibits.

“The exhibit fits in our collections because it shows the contemporary side of Native American art, and it is exhibited right next to our historical Native American pottery collection. So it is really lovely to be able to walk from one gallery to the other and see the traditions of Native American art through hundreds of years,” said Early.

This new exhibit is also the first exhibit at the museum to have complete Spanish translations and hopes to continue to offer language translations for future exhibits.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Lincoln Park, no injuries reported
GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
SUV caught on fire in Orchard Mesa
Fire department responds to car fire in Orchard Mesa
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley
The SWAT Team responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun in the area of 27 1/2 Rd. and...
SWAT team arrests 46-year-old man for allegedly threatening a person with a firearm

Latest News

Daniel Seddiqui visits Grand Junction
Man finishes cross-country journey in Grand Junction
A new book is available at Mesa County Libraries, full of art and writing from people in the...
Local artists featured in pandemic anthology book
Mesa County Health Department
Mesa County expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February
VinCO Conference
12th Annual VinCO Conference & Trade Show