Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Nova’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet Nova! She’s a 2.5 year-old husky/malamute mix. This gorgeous dog is sweet, loving and loves to play.

While she’s still working on some of her leash manners, she’s very treat motivated and knows how to sit. She arrived at Roice-Hurst with her best friend Havoc, so she does well with a canine companion.

To make an appointment to meet Nova, call 970-434-7337.

