Advertisement

Soldier and Colorado native to compete in Winter Olympic Games

26.02.2021, Oberstdorf, Germany (GER): Jasper Good (USA) - FIS nordic world ski championships...
26.02.2021, Oberstdorf, Germany (GER): Jasper Good (USA) - FIS nordic world ski championships nordic combined men, individual gundersen HS106/10km, Oberstdorf (GER). (Courtesy Photo)(U.S. Army World Class Athlete Pr)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Soldiers, including a Colorado native, were selected to compete in the Nordic Combined Ski Team during the Winter Olympic Games.

Spc. Jasper Good, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, both earned spots to compete in Beijing. According to Good’s website, his love for the sport started at the age of 9. Both Soldiers are part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center. The three events are scheduled to take place on February 9, 15, and 17.

Honored to represent U.S. Army WCAP & Team USA! #TeamUSA

Posted by Jasper Good on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley
7th Street Deli
7th Street Deli fundraising to remain open
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Lincoln Park, no injuries reported

Latest News

Community Hospital Interview 01/21/2022
Midday Live
Surgery offerings through Community Hospital
Pet of the Week 01/18/2022
Nova
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Nova’
New Exhibit at Museum of the West
New Exhibit at Museum of the West