Child killed in head-on crash on Highway 50

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - One child was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 Friday evening. According to Colorado State Patrol, it happened just after 6 p.m., between 15 and 16 Roads in Fruita.

CSP, Lower Valley Fire, and Fruita Police were on the scene. Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of 7:45 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.