Advertisement

Child killed in head-on crash on Highway 50

One child was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 Friday evening.
One child was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 Friday evening.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - One child was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 Friday evening. According to Colorado State Patrol, it happened just after 6 p.m., between 15 and 16 Roads in Fruita.

CSP, Lower Valley Fire, and Fruita Police were on the scene. Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of 7:45 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
7th Street Deli
7th Street Deli fundraising to remain open
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Lincoln Park, no injuries reported

Latest News

Co-op Country Stores
Co-op Country Stores off scholarship opportunities
Independence Academy Sensory Walkway
GJHS student brings Sensory Walkway to Independence Academy
Grand Junction
Grand Valley gets snow
Traffic Alert
Juvenile fatality confirmed after head-on collision in Fruita