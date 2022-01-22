Advertisement

GJHS student brings Sensory Walkway to Independence Academy

Ellah Hall creates Sensory Walkway for Independence Academy Charter School
Independence Academy Sensory Walkway
Independence Academy Sensory Walkway(kkco/kjct)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Independence Academy alumna and current Grand Junction High School senior Ellah Hall raised funds for the installation of this brand new sensory walkway at independence.

This was her capstone project as a senior in her service learning advisory group at g-j-h-s, which goes by the name agents of change.

A sensory walkway is a series of playful, colorful indoor decals on a classroom or hallway floor that lead students through activities and develop their motor skills while building focus and attention.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
7th Street Deli
7th Street Deli fundraising to remain open
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Lincoln Park, no injuries reported

Latest News

One child was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 Friday evening.
Child killed in head-on crash on Highway 50
Co-op Country Stores
Co-op Country Stores off scholarship opportunities
Grand Junction
Grand Valley gets snow
Traffic Alert
Juvenile fatality confirmed after head-on collision in Fruita