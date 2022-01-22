GJHS student brings Sensory Walkway to Independence Academy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Independence Academy alumna and current Grand Junction High School senior Ellah Hall raised funds for the installation of this brand new sensory walkway at independence.

This was her capstone project as a senior in her service learning advisory group at g-j-h-s, which goes by the name agents of change.

A sensory walkway is a series of playful, colorful indoor decals on a classroom or hallway floor that lead students through activities and develop their motor skills while building focus and attention.

