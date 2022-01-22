Advertisement

Grand Valley gets snow

Grand Junction
Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday morning the Grand Valley saw snowfall after weeks of sunshine.

“We had the big snow around New Year’s Eve, and I think we had a little bit of snow on Christmas Eve. We kind of has been fairly dry for the last several weeks,” said Meteorologist Zach Webster.

Webster says the snowfall can be attributed to a system that started yesterday evening in the far western corner of the United States, “It brought some rain, some snow like places like Seattle, Washington state over toward Idaho and as it moved southeast from Washington state down into like places like New Mexico, which is moving its way to our region.”

The snowfall occurred Friday morning, which accumulated to be about 1.5 inches of snow.

According to Webster, there’s no evidence for any more snowfall throughout Friday evening In Grand Junction as it was a fairly quick system, “The snow will move out of Grand Junction, and I think places along the continental divide and over toward places like Montrose. I think they’ll see that better chance of snow later on into the afternoon and then into the evening. The overnight hours we should start to see things quiet down, once again.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
7th Street Deli
7th Street Deli fundraising to remain open
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley
The proposed development site sits inside the Wildwood Acres subdivision in Fruita.
Application withdrawn for ‘Dwell’ housing development in Fruita
Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Crane falls in Lincoln Park, no injuries reported

Latest News

One child was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 Friday evening.
Child killed in head-on crash on Highway 50
Co-op Country Stores
Co-op Country Stores off scholarship opportunities
Independence Academy Sensory Walkway
GJHS student brings Sensory Walkway to Independence Academy
Traffic Alert
Juvenile fatality confirmed after head-on collision in Fruita