Juvenile fatality confirmed after head-on collision in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol is confirming one juvenile fatality in a head-on collision that happened on Highway 50 in between 15 and 16 Rds. in Fruita.

Troopers responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday evening. Both directions of the road have been closed as a result of the situation, according to the CSP.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.