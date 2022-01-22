Advertisement

St. Mary’s Medical Education Center Grand Opening

Colorado Mesa debuts new facility on campus
St. Mary's Medical Education Center
St. Mary’s Medical Education Center(kkco/kjct)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A grand opening of a brand new building on Colorado Mesa’s campus took place on Friday at noon. The new building is called the: St. Mary’s Medical Education Center.

The city of Grand Junction, St. Mary’s Medical Education Center, Community Hospital, and CMU celebrated the grand opening as the project, which has been a decade in the making.

The new center is a 24 thousand-square-foot facility that will educate and train students to be qualified physician assistants, occupational therapists and physical therapists who will help meet the healthcare needs of the region.

