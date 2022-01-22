Advertisement

Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:40 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD, MCSO, and the Mesa County Drug Task Force are assisting the Drug Enforcement...
Law enforcement responding to Bookcliff Avenue, avoid the area
Traffic Alert
UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 50, child taken to the hospital
Update – 8:15 p.m.: According to Colorado State Patrol, the initial information provided to...
UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 50, child taken to the hospital
7th Street Deli
7th Street Deli fundraising to remain open
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Grand Junction Police Department warns of emerging fentanyl issue in Grand Valley

Latest News

GJHS Student Brings Sensory Walkway to Independence Academy
GJHS Student Brings Sensory Walkway to Independence Academy
Co-op Country Stores Offer Scholarship Opportunities
Co-op Country Stores Offer Scholarship Opportunities
St. Mary's Medical Education Center Grand Opening
St. Mary's Medical Education Center Grand Opening
Snowfall comes to the Grand Valley
Snowfall comes to the Grand Valley