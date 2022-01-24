Advertisement

City of Delta to begin Main Street Demonstration Project

City of Delta Main Street Demonstration Project
City of Delta Main Street Demonstration Project(City of Delta)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Delta has received approval from the Colorado Department of Transportation to move forward with the city’s Main Street Demonstration Project.

The city says, the Main Street Demonstration Project is a test project to make Main Street safer by slowing down and reducing traffic and creating safer pedestrian areas. The new traffic pattern will be tested before being made permanent.

According to a press release from the city, they plan on beginning installation on Sunday, Jan. 30, and they say installation should take 3 to 5 days. During the time of installation, Main Street from 1st St. to 7th St. will be closed. Please note: Although these roads will be closed, businesses on Main Street will remain open.

For more information about the project, please visit cityofdelta.net.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Rollover accident on Patterson
Confirmed rollover accident on Patterson
Woman killed in head-on crash
UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 50, child taken to the hospital
Traffic Alert
UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 50, child taken to the hospital
Sweatshirt with chemotherapy port
Rifle resident creating sweatshirts with chemotherapy ports

Latest News

New Form for Advanced Child Tax Credits
IRS urges parents to watch for new form as tax season begins
New Form for Advanced Child Tax Credits
I.R.S. urges parents to watch for new form as tax season begins
Cornhole Tournament
Cornhole Tournament
Rifle Resident Creating Sweatshirts with Chemotherapy Ports
Rifle Resident Creating Sweatshirts with Chemotherapy Ports