MarillacHealth launches 12th annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser

Gifts from the Heart Valentine's Day Fundraiser for MarillacHealth (Cupcakes)
Gifts from the Heart Valentine's Day Fundraiser for MarillacHealth (Cupcakes)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - MarillacHealth is launching their 12th annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

The theme for this year’s Gifts from the Heart Valentine’s Day Fundraiser, is Spread some Love and Kindness. The fundraiser is made possible by Baker’s Boutique and lead sponsor, Vectra Bank. By ordering a box of four gourmet Baker’s Boutique cupcakes, buyers will support MarillacHealth and help deliver high quality healthcare to over 12,000 individuals of all ages each year, in Mesa County.

For $20, the Love and Kindness Cupcake Collection includes four cupcakes:

  • Chocolate Dream: A rich chocolate cake with decadent chocolate frosting.
  • Sweet Romance: Perfect white cake topped with a scrumptious vanilla almond buttercream frosting.
  • Lemon Raspberry Rosette: Luscious lemon cake with raspberry vanilla buttercream in a rosette swirl.
  • Love Me Red Velvet: Delicious red velvet cake with a cream cheese flavored frosting topped with a mini-heart sugar cookie.

A limited number of cupcakes will be baked, so MarillacHealth says it is important to order in advance. Orders can be placed online at marillachealth.org or by calling Baker’s Boutique at (970) 241-0033.

Orders will be available to be picked up at the Baker’s Boutique located at 726 24 Rd. in Grand Junction on Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 14.

