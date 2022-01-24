Advertisement

Regional cornhole tournament at Elks Lodge

Cornhole tournament
Cornhole tournament((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, the Elks Lodge hosted a regional tournament of one of America’s favorite camping games - cornhole.

The participants at the tournament are members of the American Cornhole Organization. At the end of the season, if the players have accumulated enough points, they have an opportunity to participate in the finale, which takes place in July. Lisa Seeley, a certified official with the American Cornhole Organization, invites the public to participate in the sport.

”You know, just come down if you’re interested in cornhole. We absolutely love to welcome new players. And if you feel like you don’t want to play in something like this-- a tournament come down on a Tuesday night and check it out. Everybody has bags, so you don’t feel like you need to come in and bring bags and be all professional. We definitely like to help and work with new players, and we got a really good group that will teach you how to play,” said Seely.

