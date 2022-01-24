Advertisement

Rifle resident creating sweatshirts with chemotherapy ports

Sweatshirt with chemotherapy port
Sweatshirt with chemotherapy port((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Danielle Carlon was inspired to begin sewing sweatshirts with chemotherapy port openings after her grandmother was diagnosed with cancer.

Carlon states she wanted to make her grandmother’s life a bit easier by purchasing a sweatshirt with a port, “I’ve seen port sweatshirts before. So, I went to buy one, and it was a little expensive.”

So instead, Carlon decided to make one, “It went to her first, and then the nurses that she dealt with wanted some, and so I made 17 for that facility.”

She says she realized there was a high demand for these sweatshirts and doesn’t believe people should be charged for this piece of clothing.

“They were $45 to $65 apiece. In my mind, I don’t think it’s right because these people are going through an issue they can’t avoid. So, I would rather provide them with giving it to them instead of spending that money,” said Carlon.

She has created sweatshirts for several others in the community, “People are happy that I am able to do this for them, and I could just provide them with something that makes their life a little bit easier.

This Rifle resident tells me she will continue to work on the sweatshirts and wants to turn it into something bigger, “It’s just something I can do to help other people that are going through that situation, and it will never end. So, I will always have a sweatshirt to make for somebody.”

Here is her information if you would like to contribute:

Danielle Carlon, P.O. Box 1674, Rifle, CO 81650

Venmo @Danielle-Carlon

