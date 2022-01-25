Colorado Mesa University Covid-19 protocol as students return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students at Colorado Mesa University returned to in-person class Monday to start the new spring semester. Prior to returning to class, students were required to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19, proof of previous Covid-19 antibodies, or to sign up for the CMU regular testing program.

In addition, for the first two weeks of the semester, students and staff are required to wear a mask in academic indoor instructional spaces. Such as classrooms and labs. But masks are not required in voluntary areas such as gyms and cafeterias.

“That two weeks is really going to allow our team time to better understand the data and be able to pinpoint those mitigation strategies moving forward,” said Director of Physician Assistant Program at CMU Dr. Amy Bronson.

After the two weeks, the CMU Covid-19 response team will evaluate the data and determine if the masking will continue. Or if they will pivot to more precise interventions.

“We have something we’ve deployed called Covid red zones,” said Dr. Bronson. “When we understand and know that higher risk of transmission is happening in one area on campus, we can deploy mitigation strategies based on that. Instead of campus wide decisions around mitigation.”

Gina Tomayo is a third year business major at CMU who is very excited for the spring semester. She said she’s just glad to be back and remain in-person.

“I honestly like that CMU is taking a step to want to do that and mask up,” said Tomayo. “If they decide to drop it the rest of the semester personally I wouldn’t mind. Even if it is just for two weeks I understand the precautionary measures for them to want to keep us on campus.”

Monday and Tuesday CMU is holding a mask fair with an informational booth inside the University Center. There are professionals to explain the different masks as well as their different benefits and drawbacks. Wednesday CMU will host a vaccine and booster bus as well.

