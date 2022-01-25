Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider, the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion, has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reigning “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider hit another milestone on the game show.

She now has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.

On Monday night, Schneider won her 39th game, breaking the 38-game record set last October.

She is now only behind Ken Jennings who, with 74 wins, holds the record of most consecutive game wins.

Milestones on the game show are nothing new for Schneider.

She is also the first woman to earn more than $1 million in winnings in regular season play and is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Woman killed in head-on crash
Woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 6, child taken to the hospital
Rollover accident on Patterson
Confirmed rollover accident on Patterson
New Form for Advanced Child Tax Credits
IRS urges parents to watch for new form as tax season begins
Delta Fatal Crash Dec 21 2021
Olathe community fundraising for crash victims families

Latest News

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
A California couple who met at an evacuation center is engaged!
California couple engaged after meeting at an evacuation center
In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the...
Superintendent debunks claims of litter boxes in schools for students ‘who identify as cats’
Deadly fire killed 5-year-old boy and displaced more than 30 others.
Aurora woman arrested in connection with deadly apartment fire