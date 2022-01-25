Advertisement

Neil Young wants his music off Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation

Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Mountain View, Calif.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Neil Young will keep on rocking in the free world, but maybe not on Spotify.

The 76-year-old musician asked his managers and record label to remove his music from the streaming platform.

He’s upset with Spotify because the platform also hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, which has recently come under scrutiny for its coverage of coronavirus vaccines. Rogan is an outspoken critic of the vaccines and has made some inaccurate claims about them, experts say.

Young has since removed Monday’s post on his website asking for his music to come off Spotify. The post was originally reported by Rolling Stone.

His manager confirmed to The Daily Beast that the rocker is very upset about misinformation on the vaccine.

Young isn’t the only one concerned about vaccine misinformation. Earlier this month, a group of more than 250 scientists and doctors penned a letter to Spotify condemning Rogan’s show.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Woman killed in head-on crash
Woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 6, child taken to the hospital
Rollover accident on Patterson
Confirmed rollover accident on Patterson
New Form for Advanced Child Tax Credits
IRS urges parents to watch for new form as tax season begins
Delta Fatal Crash Dec 21 2021
Olathe community fundraising for crash victims families

Latest News

A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
The Biden Administration is weighing its options as Russia continues aggressive posturing...
US debates next move amid Ukraine tensions
FILE - Pitt student Michael Burke, 21, gets a COVID-19 booster shot from nursing student...
COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207...
Officials find more than 1,200 fake IDs in shipment from Hong Kong, mostly for college students