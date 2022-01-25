‘Stand for the Constitution’ hosts candidate debate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Colorado-based group ‘Stand for the Constitution’ held a debate for U.S. Senate and gubernatorial candidates in Grand Junction on Monday evening. A number of residents showed up to hear from those candidates. Those running took aim at Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.)

Those seeking the Republican nomination for senate took the stage first.

According to senate candidate Deborah Flora (R), ”If we want to stop the radical schemes of Michael Bennet who votes 100% of the time with Joe Biden and 96% percent of the time with Bernie Sanders, we have to do something different.”

Sen. Bennet has announced his re-election campaign for 2022. He has held his seat in Washington, D.C. since 2009. For more information on his candidacy, click here. He is not facing any primary challengers.

According to Ballotpedia, eight candidates are seeking the Republican nomination. Those are:

For more information on candidates for governor and lieutenant-governor, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.