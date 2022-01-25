Advertisement

State Senator Don Coram, Debby Burnett share platforms for congressional runs

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert currently represents the district, which covers Western Colorado and portions of Southern Colorado
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - State Sen. Don Coram (R) and Democrat Debby Burnett, candidates for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, are sharing more on why they are running and what issues are most important for them.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert currently represents the district, which covers Western Colorado and portions of Southern Colorado.

Neither Coram nor Burnett are pleased with Rep. Boebert.

According to Burnett, “It was very apparent that Lauren Boebert is a clear and present danger to our democracy.”

Burnett, a physical therapist from Jackson County, is running on a platform that she says puts rural and working Coloradans first. She is highlighting, “affordable healthcare but accessible medical care. And finally tackling our climate crisis. Because that touches everything in our rural economy.”

Coram represents the 6th District in the southwestern portion of the state. He is arguing voices on the far ends of both parties are ignoring the middle 80 percent.

The state senator explained his view that, “There’s more promotion of hate and dissension that there is trying to work together, and I have a history of, I’m in my twelfth year now in the Colorado General Assembly, of being able to make deals and get things done.”

He also prioritized his concern for forest health as a key issue that he is seeing in the district. “That’s our largest reservoir, and I think there’s things we can be doing at the federal government to bring the health back … of our national forests.”

Both candidates stressed they would advocate for water resources in the district if sent to Washington, D.C.

