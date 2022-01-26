Advertisement

Eureka! McConnell Science Museum receives check for new playground

Grand Junction Area Rotary Clubs Fund presented a check to the Eureka! Sience Museum Tuesday in the amount of $21,000.
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This will help fund Eureka’s new educational outdoor play area which is STEAM themed. This stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. The playground will feature educational equipment with signs to explain the science behind each piece.

“We tried to design this playground with playground features that aren’t at other local playgrounds,” said Eureka Executive Director Jenn Moore. “We wanted it to be new and different. We also wanted to apply scientific principles to the different pieces of equipment. So we’ll have educational signage talking about potential energy, momentum, physics, and lots of learning while you’re playing.”

The playground will be open to the public when Eureka is not using it. It is slated to open around April.

