Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lola’
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Meet our special guest, Lola! She’s a sweet and lovable girl that just loves to play! No matter the toy, she is sure to love it. She still has a lot of energy for a six year-old and would love a family that has time for adventures. She loves to be around older kids, but she’s definitely not a fan of cats.
To meet Lola, call 970-434-7337.
