Grand River Academy student allegedly brings gun to school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a 13-year-old male was taken into custody for allegedly bringing a firearm to school.

According to the police department, on Thursday, Jan. 20 officers received a call at 3:15 p.m. from a staff member at Grand River Academy claiming a student brought a gun onto school property. Officers responded, but no students were on campus when they arrived, due to being released for the day.

GJPD says it was reported to officers that the suspect had shown the gun to multiple students throughout the day but had made no direct threats of violence. After speaking with reporting parties and multiple witnesses, officers identified a 13-year-old male in connection with the incident. The juvenile was located at his home and was taken into custody and remanded to the Department of Youth Corrections on the charges of ‘Unlawfully carrying or possession of a concealed weapon on school, college, or university grounds,’ and for ‘Possession of handguns by juveniles.’

In response to the incident, GRA Principal Steve States sent an email to parents. The letter reads:

“Dear GRA families:

I want to let you know about a situation that took place at our school on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. After school, two witnesses reported that a student was believed to have had a weapon on campus earlier in the day. When this was reported, the student was off campus. The Grand Junction Police Department was notified immediately and conducted an investigation. The investigation found that the student did have a gun on campus, and the student was taken to DYC.

Student safety is a top priority for us, and we want to thank the witnesses who did the right thing by coming forward. We also want to thank the GJPD for their response and help in making sure the situation was handled swiftly.

Sincerely,

Steve States

GRA Principal”

