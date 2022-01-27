Advertisement

Grand River Academy student allegedly brings gun to school

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a 13-year-old male was taken into custody...
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a 13-year-old male was taken into custody for allegedly bringing a firearm to school.(| | Joshua Vorse (KKCO/KJCT))
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a 13-year-old male was taken into custody for allegedly bringing a firearm to school.

According to the police department, on Thursday, Jan. 20 officers received a call at 3:15 p.m. from a staff member at Grand River Academy claiming a student brought a gun onto school property. Officers responded, but no students were on campus when they arrived, due to being released for the day.

GJPD says it was reported to officers that the suspect had shown the gun to multiple students throughout the day but had made no direct threats of violence. After speaking with reporting parties and multiple witnesses, officers identified a 13-year-old male in connection with the incident. The juvenile was located at his home and was taken into custody and remanded to the Department of Youth Corrections on the charges of ‘Unlawfully carrying or possession of a concealed weapon on school, college, or university grounds,’ and for ‘Possession of handguns by juveniles.’

In response to the incident, GRA Principal Steve States sent an email to parents. The letter reads:

“Dear GRA families:

I want to let you know about a situation that took place at our school on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. After school, two witnesses reported that a student was believed to have had a weapon on campus earlier in the day. When this was reported, the student was off campus. The Grand Junction Police Department was notified immediately and conducted an investigation. The investigation found that the student did have a gun on campus, and the student was taken to DYC.

Student safety is a top priority for us, and we want to thank the witnesses who did the right thing by coming forward. We also want to thank the GJPD for their response and help in making sure the situation was handled swiftly.

Sincerely,

Steve States

GRA Principal”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
24-year-old Montrose man drowns after becoming trapped under ice
Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
UPDATE: Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
Mesa County resident getting tested for Covid-19 at Mesa County Public Health testing site
COVID-19 update in Mesa County
Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Update regarding previously fallen crane in Lincoln Park
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery
WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver

Latest News

Lincoln Park renovation update
Lincoln Park renovation update
Mesa County Public Health launches texting service
Health department launches text notification service to notify residents of COVID-19 test results and determine potential exposure
FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett looks on during pre-game...
AP source: Broncos finalizing deal with Packers OC Hackett
Inflation hits Food Bank of the Rockies
Inflation hits Food Bank of the Rockies