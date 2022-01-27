Advertisement

Health department launches text notification service to notify residents of COVID-19 test results and determine potential exposure

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has launched a new text notification service and follow-up survey to notify residents of COVID-19 test results and to determine potential exposure and conduct contact tracing. The health department says this new texting service will make the case investigation process faster, easier, and more efficient for residents.

MCPH says, “With the new approach, when someone tests positive for COVID-19, MCPH will send a text message, inviting them to participate in a confidential survey. The survey collects information about symptoms and testing dates and provides guidance on next steps, such as how long to isolate.”

The health department wants residents to maintain peace of mind in knowing the information they’re receiving is from MCPH and is not a scam.

According to the health department, here are a few red flags to keep in mind:

  • The text from MPCH will come from the number (970) 463-3450. The text will identify ourselves as being from Mesa County Public Health with a link to a survey.
  • The survey link provided will take you to a secure form, for which you need to register.
  • The survey will never ask for banking information, financial information, or things like your Social Security Number.
  • You may be asked to verify your identity with items such as your name, birth date, or address.
  • When in doubt, you can call MCPH at (970) 248-6900, to speak with someone about your case.
  • It is possible a follow-up phone call from our Case Investigation team could occur after completing the survey online.

For more information, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

