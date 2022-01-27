Importance of reporting positive results from at-home Covid-19 tests

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - State and federal agencies have started sending free rapid at-home Covid-19 tests to the public and people are starting to receive these tests this week.

Although it’s a great thing these government agencies are doing, it’s still important to report these positives so the health department has an accurate representation of Covid-19 in a given area.

“We feel it’s very important for people to report positives so they can take contact tracing action on those results,” said Colorado State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Emily Travanty. “We have made it available through our website for people to go in and report that positive. But more importantly, if someone tests positive on an at home test, we really want them to stay home, isolate, and let their close contacts know they’ve tested positive because its really about controlling that immediate spread.”

These at-home tests require the reporting of test results online or by phone. Online on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website, a user would create an account and select the test type, which in this case would be ‘at home antigen self reported.’ However if someone is unable to complete this online, residents are encouraged to call their local county health department to report results.

“There is that difference when you’re getting a PCR test at a doctors office or at a community testing site, reporting is not needed,” said Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch. “But when you’re doing these at home tests, which are an incredible option for the convenience and quick turnaround, we do encourage you to report your results.”

The health department expresses how important it is that people report their results.

“Covid-19 test results help Mesa County Public Health understand Covid-19 positivity trends in the county and allow staff to give quarantine and isolation instruction to those infected individuals,” said Stefany Busch. “Of course if someone doesn’t report their positive test to us, we don’t know who’s positive.”

Health officials say its never a bad idea to follow up an at home rapid test with a PCR test. As PCR tests provide the most accurate results.

“We encourage anyone who’s negative on a home test that has symptoms to seek a PCR test,” said Dr. Travanty.

It is possible if these home tests start to take place of the PCR tests and they’re not being reported, the health department will not know our accurate illness rates. So it’s very important to report these at-home test positives.

To report positive results from at-home rapid tests, visit covidbinax.colorado.gov , create an account and select the test type, which in this case would be ‘at home antigen self reported.’ If you are unable to report your results on the website, please call Mesa County Public Health to report results at 970-248-6900.

To order free rapid at-home tests, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will mail two free tests per household and Federal Government will mail four free tests per household.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.