Montrose High School officially decided on ‘Red Hawks’ as its new mascot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new mascot at Montrose High School has been finalized. The school will go from the Indians to the Red Hawks.

In June of 2021, all schools in Colorado with Native American mascots were notified of a new law going into effect that bans such mascots. These schools must make changes by June first of this year.

Montrose High School’s current mascot is the Indians. The Principal created community groups as well as student groups to come up with mascot ideas. The school board voted Tuesday night to choose the Red Hawks.

”The last day of school will be toward the end of May and at that point we will no longer be saying go Indians, we’ll be saying go Red Hawks,” said Montrose County School District Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins.

One plus for the Red Hawks choice is the logo with the feather can remain the same, saving tax payers money with less to change. The feather will just go from being a Native feather to a hawk feather.

Centennial Middle School in Montrose was also voted on last night and will go from the braves to the bears.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.