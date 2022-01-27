Advertisement

Peach Street Distillers’ Tyler Blackwelder featured on Discovery Channel

Moonshiners: Master Distiller - Tyler Blackwelder
Tyler Blackwelder
Tyler Blackwelder(kkco/kjct)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local distiller, Tyler Blackwelder, who is the Head Distiller at Peach Street Distillers got a chance to share his talents with the rest of the world. He’s was featured on the Discovery Channel’s hit show, Moonshiners: Master Distiller on Wednesday night at 9pm ET.

Blackwelder went to Tennessee to compete with some of the nation’s best and says it was an incredible experience to meet other experts in the field, and put his own skills to the ultimate test.

