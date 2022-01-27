Advertisement

Police: 4 ‘persons of interest’ in custody in Milwaukee slayings of 6

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say four people have been detained as police investigate their level of involvement, if any, in the deaths of six people who were found with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex last weekend.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference that investigators believe multiple suspects targeted the six people.

No motive was released and no charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police had responded Sunday afternoon to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered.

The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
24-year-old Montrose man drowns after becoming trapped under ice
Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
UPDATE: Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
Mesa County resident getting tested for Covid-19 at Mesa County Public Health testing site
COVID-19 update in Mesa County
Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Update regarding previously fallen crane in Lincoln Park
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery
WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Breyer confirms he is retiring from Supreme Court
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
Art Spiegelman, the author of 'Maus,' said he was left 'baffled' by the school board's decision.
'Maus' author discusses removal of book from Tenn. school system
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense