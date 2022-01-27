Special Olympics Colorado celebrates athletes selected to represent Team Colorado in the 2022 games

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday afternoon, Special Olympics Colorado celebrated one of the athletes who had been selected to represent Team Colorado in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.

Employees at the financial aid department at Colorado Mesa University got together with the CMU Foundation to raise money to send a Grand Valley Special Olympics athlete to Orlando.

The athlete, Anna Mercado, competes in powerlifting.

The funds raised will help out with the transportation costs to make it to Florida. Anna’s mom Marianne works at the financial aid office at CMU. They received the donations at the event on the university’s campus on Wednesday.

According to Mercado, ”It was a goal of mine to go to the USA Special Olympics games and I achieved my goal by working hard and doing very good at powerlifting, for two years now.”

In total, a group of sixteen participants made up of athletes and coaches and two Special Olympics Colorado staff from the Western Region were selected to attend the Orlando games.

For more information about Special Olympics Colorado or to donate to support the athletes, please visit specialolympicsco.org.

