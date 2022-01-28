25 District 51 schools under universal masking for the time being

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51 currently has 25 schools under universal masking due to the high student positivity rate for Covid-19.

These schools have a student positivity rate at or above 2%, or had a positivity rate at or above 2% within the last ten days. In accordance with ‘Keeping Schools Open Plan’ protocols, these schools are in universal masking for a minimum of ten calendar days. Their positivity rate must be below 1% for five consecutive days before universal masking is lifted for those schools.

The District 51 School Board and Superintendent Sirko will meet with Mesa County Public Health on Feb. 1 to see how close they are to meeting criteria to lift the masking and protocols. We will have an update for you then.

The 25 schools under universal masking as of January 28 are listed below:

Elementary Schools Appleton, Broadway, Chatfield, Chipeta, Dos Rios, Dual Immersion, Fruitvale, Lincoln Orchard Mesa, New Emerson, Orchard Ave., Pomona, Rim Rock, Scenic, Shelledy, Taylor, Wingate.

Middle Schools Fruita, Mt. Garfield, West.

High Schools Central, Fruita, Monument, Grand Junction, Palisade.

Other Career Center, Juniper Ridge Community School.

