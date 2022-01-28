Athletes of the Week: Luke Hutto and Trey Reese

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose boys basketball is closing in on history. The Indians are off to a 16-0 start, just eight wins away from another perfect season. Their football team just finished off an undefeated regular season, and now the basketball team is two thirds of the way to perfection.

Montrose is one of just two undefeated teams in the entire state. And what started on the playgrounds of Western Colorado could now end with a state basketball championship.

“Our starting 5 at least we’ve been playing since we were like three years old,” says senior guard Trey Reese. “We all played rec league together, went to AAU, and built up to this.”

“It’s a really special thing,” Luke Hutto told us after the Indians’ 15th straight win. “We’ve all been playing together since before we can remember. It’s something you can’t teach. You have it or you don’t, and we have it.”

Hutto leads the Southwestern League in points and rebounds. Reese leads the league in assists and steals. Between the two, and a really strong supporting cast, Montrose is closing in on a perfection.

Both Reese and Hutto say they are a championship team. Montrose certainly has the talent and the chemistry to make a deep run in the state tournament. They have the right mindset too.

Hutto’s twin brother Aidan was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. While he is in remission now, Aidan’s battle has inspired the team ever since his diagnosis in December 2020.

“We have all the skills, we have the athleticism, we have the height. but we still have to stay humble every day,” Luke says. “Keep working hard in practice and definitely take nothing for granted.”

Montrose has six straight home games coming up, before ending the season at Central and Durango. Win all those games, and Montrose enters the history books.

