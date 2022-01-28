Law enforcement surround motor home on 29 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have a crew on scene at 29 Road between D and D1/2 Roads where law enforcement has surrounded a motor home in the area. This has been happening since late Friday afternoon.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the person in the motor home is wanted for third degree assault, robbery, false imprisonment and theft. The sheriff’s office says the incident he’s wanted for happened recently.

Deputies were following the motor home when it pulled into the parking lot of a building on 29 Road. The sheriff’s office tells us the Grand Junction Police Department is assisting at the scene, and SWAT has been called as well.

