Mesa County and Boulder District Attorneys speak out against Governor Polis for his decision to commute the trucker sentenced to 110 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein (R) and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty (D) are speaking out against Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ decision to commute the sentence of the truck driver who was previously sentenced to 110 years for killing four people in a fiery crash on I-70 in 2019.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of 42 counts, setting his sentence to a total of 110 years, which was the minimum amount of time required to serve.

Together the DAs wrote a letter to the governor, expressing concern about how he handled the situation, noting that his decision to commute the trucker’s sentence could impact future reform. “Our greatest concern is that you chose to intervene in a pending case, thereby undermining the integrity and confidence that Coloradans place in the justice system.”

The DAs say the governor has the power to commute once a conviction is final and a legal sentence is imposed, but the governor intervened on a pending case. Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King’s office originally prosecuted the case, but also agreed the sentencing was too harsh and sought to modify and ultimately reduce it.

While the DAs agree with the governor that the original sentence of 110 years was “too severe,” they argued “10 years in state prison for killing four people is too lenient.”

To read the letter written to Gov. Polis, click here.

