Advertisement

Mesa County and Boulder District Attorneys speak out against Governor Polis for his decision to commute the trucker sentenced to 110 years

In this May 20, 2021 file photo Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news...
In this May 20, 2021 file photo Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference in Denver. Thousands of immigrant farmworkers in Colorado will soon have minimum wage, overtime and labor organizing rights under a bill signed into law Friday, June 25, by Polis, who also planned to sign into law a measure to create a state fund to help indigent immigrants get legal representation in deportation proceedings. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein (R) and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty (D) are speaking out against Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ decision to commute the sentence of the truck driver who was previously sentenced to 110 years for killing four people in a fiery crash on I-70 in 2019.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of 42 counts, setting his sentence to a total of 110 years, which was the minimum amount of time required to serve.

Together the DAs wrote a letter to the governor, expressing concern about how he handled the situation, noting that his decision to commute the trucker’s sentence could impact future reform. “Our greatest concern is that you chose to intervene in a pending case, thereby undermining the integrity and confidence that Coloradans place in the justice system.”

The DAs say the governor has the power to commute once a conviction is final and a legal sentence is imposed, but the governor intervened on a pending case. Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King’s office originally prosecuted the case, but also agreed the sentencing was too harsh and sought to modify and ultimately reduce it.

While the DAs agree with the governor that the original sentence of 110 years was “too severe,” they argued “10 years in state prison for killing four people is too lenient.”

To read the letter written to Gov. Polis, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
24-year-old Montrose man drowns after becoming trapped under ice
Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
UPDATE: Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
Mesa County resident getting tested for Covid-19 at Mesa County Public Health testing site
COVID-19 update in Mesa County
Crane falls on north side of Stocker Stadium
Update regarding previously fallen crane in Lincoln Park
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery
WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver

Latest News

Lincoln Park renovation update
Lincoln Park renovation update
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a 13-year-old male was taken into custody...
Grand River Academy student allegedly brings gun to school
Mesa County Public Health launches texting service
Health department launches text notification service to notify residents of COVID-19 test results and determine potential exposure
FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett looks on during pre-game...
AP source: Broncos finalizing deal with Packers OC Hackett