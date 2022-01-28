Advertisement

More housing coming in Grand Junction

The development will help alleviate the tight housing market in Mesa County. As apartment rentals are currently in short supply and the population is continuing to grow.
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 336 new luxury apartments are coming soon to Grand Junction in two different locations from Perry Reid Properties.

The new apartments will be similar to the last property from Perry Reid in Grand Junction called Railyard at Rimrock.

”Here at the Railyard its been a fast lease up so we try to get them done as fast as we can,” said Perry Reid Properties Director of Development Alex Perry. “Our team’s done a great job doing both the leasing and the construction. We hope to continue that and we’re really confident that they’re gonna be well received again in Grand Junction and we’re excited to get them done.”

One location will be at the intersection of 25 Road and Flat Top Lane, and will include six 28-unit buildings. The other location will hold 168 units on an eight-acre site on Horizon Drive near the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The opening for both projects is scheduled early 2023, with pre-leasing to begin in the fall of 2022.

