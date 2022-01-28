Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
24-year-old Montrose man drowns after becoming trapped under ice
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a 13-year-old male was taken into custody...
Grand River Academy student allegedly brings gun to school
In this May 20, 2021 file photo Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news...
Mesa County and Boulder District Attorneys speak out against Governor Polis for his decision to commute the trucker sentenced to 110 years
Railyard at Rimrock
More housing coming in Grand Junction
Tyler Blackwelder
Peach Street Distillers’ Tyler Blackwelder featured on Discovery Channel

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
Police: Patient steals ambulance, crashes into two police vehicles after chase
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse