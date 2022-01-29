GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Public Health launches text notifications for COVID-19 cases with an electronic case investigation survey.

The health department text notification is said to make case investigations faster, easier, and more efficient for Mesa County residents. The majority of case investigations occurred via phone, which will still be used for severe cases.

Serena Alvarado, COVID-19 Operations Supervisor, states the text message will be sent to those who have tested positive, inviting them to participate in a confidential survey. The survey collects information about symptoms and testing dates and guides next steps, such as how long to isolate.

“It’s very helpful to us to have folks fill out the survey, and it’s a great resource for individuals themselves because by completing that form, they are able to receive isolation recommendations which are really helpful for them to protect their household members but also to protect their community. So, it’s a valuable resource for not just us to understand the disease burden in Mesa County but also for individuals to understand how to keep others around them safer by preventing them from becoming ill,” said Alvarado.

The survey will never ask for banking information, financial information, or social security; if you have any doubts, you are encouraged to contact the health department.

