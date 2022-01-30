Advertisement

North Korea launches suspected missile in 7th test in 2022

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in December 2021.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Prime Minister’s office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide further details.

North Korea has been ramping up its testing activity in recent months demonstrating its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted on several charges holds police at bay in RV
29 Road back open after suspect in RV taken into custody
Railyard at Rimrock
More housing coming in Grand Junction
Joanne Reid
Grand Junction resident will compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
25 District 51 schools under universal masking for the time being
In this May 20, 2021 file photo Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news...
Mesa County and Boulder District Attorneys speak out against Governor Polis for his decision to commute the trucker sentenced to 110 years

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine Community Event in Delta
COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine Community Event in Delta
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney isolating after positive COVID-19 test