GJPD responds to car accident near D Rd and Riverside Pkwy

According to the police, no injuries to the driver were reported in connection to the accident
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.(David Jones)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a car accident that happened on Saturday shortly before 8:30 p.m. The incident took place in the area of D Rd and Riverside Pkwy in Grand Junction.

The collision did cause the vehicle to catch on fire, and only one vehicle was involved. According to the police, no injuries to the driver were reported in connection to the accident.

Further details, such as the cause and manner of the accident, and whether or not the driver was cited, have not yet been released.

