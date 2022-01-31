Advertisement

Miles Kochevar hired as CMU head football coach

Kochevar was an assistant coach at CMU from 2007-2011
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University is hiring Miles Kochevar as their next head football coach. Kochevar was born and raised in the valley, graduated from Fruita Monument, and has deep ties to the CMU football program.

His coaching experience started at Mesa, as an assistant from 2007-2011. Kochevar was hired at CSU Pueblo in August 2020, serving as their defensive coordinator for two seasons.

In a release Monday morning, Kochevar said, “We have a lot to do in a short period of time...but I’m ready for the challenge. I love this place and I’m excited to get to know the players and take an already strong program and build on it.”

CMU football finished 8-2 last year, just missing out on the postseason. One of their two losses came against CSU Pueblo, with Kochevar’s defense holding the Mavericks to just 13 points.

“He is exactly the right person to lead our program to championships,” says CMU president John Marhsall. “We are delighted to welcome him, his wife Krista and sons Anthony and Santino back to the Grand Valley.”

