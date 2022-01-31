Advertisement

Town of Palisade beginning construction on Highway 6

Palisade, CDOT, and United Companies begin intersection improvements along US Highway 6
By Dave Ackert
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work will take place between Logan Avenue and Riverside Drive. Project improvements will include curb, gutter, sidewalk, ADA ramp, crosswalk, drainage, and median reconfigurations to establish dedicated turn lanes at intersections.

The project will improve and prolong the life of the road surface, as well as make intersections more accessible for multi-modal travelers.

Work will start on eastbound lanes, move to westbound lanes and finish with a center island replacement and landscaping.

Work hours will range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vehicles may be reduced to a single-lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, throughout the duration of the project and is currently expected to be completed this spring.

