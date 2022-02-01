Advertisement

Introduction of a bill that would prohibit the hunting of three large felines

This week, the Senate agriculture committee will hear Senate Bill 31, which bans the hunting of bobcats, lynx and mountain lions in Colorado.
State Senate
State Senate
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week, the Senate agriculture committee will hear Senate Bill 31, which bans the hunting of bobcats, lynx and mountain lions in the State of Colorado.

Regardless of how this bill goes, it would not change the status of the Lynx, as the animal is already protected. Representative Matt Soper says he is worried about these blanket bans in the state. He says he is not supportive of this bill as these animals are not endangered and it runs the risk of the population growing. This bill would still have to pass multiple different committees, the Senate and House before it makes it to Governor Polis’ desk.

”I would say that the bill is not on solid ground,” said House District 54 State Representative Matt Soper. “I think the real question is, will the bill be amended heavily or will it die in committee? I think that’s what the real questions are going to be. I’d like to see it die in committee, to me I think this is bad policy for Colorado.”

These animals are different from the gray wolf, which are still considered an endangered species by many wildlife groups even though they have been federally delisted.

