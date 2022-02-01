Advertisement

Local farmers market nominated for national award

By Joshua Vorse
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Sunday Farmers Market may soon be crowned the best farmers market in the country.

In a contest from USA Today, the Palisade market has been nominated in the “10Best Readers’ Choice 2022″ contest for best farmers market. Officials with the Town of Palisade say they just found out about the nomination Tuesday morning and are excited about the national recognition.

Check out the contest here- https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-farmers-market/

The Palisade Farmers Market has been going on for almost 20 years here in the Grand Valley, with over 80 vendors each week for visitors to check out. It usually happens Sunday mornings from June to early October in downtown Palisade.

