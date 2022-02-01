Advertisement

OVERNIGHT CLOSURE: 1st St. and Patterson Road needed to conduct emergency gas leak repair

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The intersection of 1st St. and Patterson Road will be closed overnight starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to allow for crews to conduct an emergency gas leak repair.

Xcel Energy crews are preparing to conduct an emergency gas line repair located under 1st St., just north of Patterson Road. Crews began working on the leak repair on Monday but will need to close the intersection in order to complete work.

Traffic will be impacted during this time and motorists should find an alternate route.

For more information, please visit co.my.xcelenergy.com.

