Public market proposal brought to Grand Junction City Council

Council expressed interest in learning more about the idea through a study
Grand Junction City Council learned more about a public market proposal on Monday evening.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council learned more about a proposal to construct a public market in the city at its workshop on Monday evening.

Rancher Kathryn Bedell is advocating for the project. She says it will help address what she describes as issues in the meat-processing supply chain. According to her, a public market would allow Western Slope ranchers and farmers to cut out the middle-man and sell directly to customers. Bedell described her view that consolidation in meat processing is hurting ranchers financially, allowing processers to enrich themselves while small ranchers struggle.

She also says the market would help contribute to the city’s economy.

Council expressed interest in learning more about the idea through a study. Councilors also shared that they would like to look for partners such as Mesa County and others to possibly pursue the project.

Bedell suggested that Las Colonias park would be a good location for the market.

To learn more about the proposal, click here.

