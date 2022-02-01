Advertisement

Student allegedly brings gun onto campus at Fruita Monument, is taken into custody

(KKCO)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, Jan. 31, a student reportedly brought a firearm onto Fruita Monument campus.

According to the Fruita Police Department, a juvenile was reported to have a gun with him in his vehicle in the parking lot at Fruita Monument High School. The student was taken into custody by Fruita PD.

The department reports that at no point was anyone in danger. The investigation is ongoing.

A email was sent to Fruita Monument parents Monday regarding the incident. The email reads:

“Dear FMHS families,

I want to let you know about a situation that took place at our school today. During school hours it was reported that a student was believed to have a gun in their vehicle on campus. Upon inspection of the vehicle, a gun was discovered. The student was taken into custody and the Fruita Police Department is leading the investigation. It has been determined that there is no threat to the school at this time.

Student safety is a top priority for us, and we want to thank witnesses for coming forward with information. We also want to thank the Fruita Police Department for their response and help in making sure the situation was handled swiftly.

Todd McClaskey

Principal

Fruita Monument High School”

For more information, please visit d51schools.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.
GJPD responds to car accident near D Rd and Riverside Pkwy
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Navarro family
Delta County family victim of truck theft with son’s ashes inside
Kochevar was an assistant coach at CMU from 2007-2011
Miles Kochevar hired as CMU head football coach
Man wanted on several charges holds police at bay in RV
60-year-old Leo Medina arrested for allegedly setting an RV on fire on 29 Rd.

Latest News

KKCO BLM seeks public input on trail development in North Fruita Desert
KKCO BLM seeks public input on trail development in North Fruita Desert
KKCO City of Grand Junction seeking Community Board volunteers
KKCO City of Grand Junction seeking Community Board volunteers
KKCO Town of Palisade beginning construction on Highway 6
KKCO Town of Palisade beginning construction on Highway 6
KKCO Public market proposal brought to Grand Junction City Council
KKCO Public market proposal brought to Grand Junction City Council