Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active...
Police respond to trespassing call, arrests six people on active warrants
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Student allegedly brings gun onto campus at Fruita Monument, is taken into custody
Community Hospital
Update on hospital capacity in Mesa County
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education Director for District E, Angela Lema,...
District 51 Board of Education ends remaining mask requirements starting Feb. 7

Latest News

Montrose High School. (File Photo)
Montrose High School on lockdown
Car accident involving a mail truck
Car accident involving mail truck
Mike Kimmel at Grip Bouldering
New rock climbing and bouldering gym in Grand Junction celebrates grand opening
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
NBC 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics schedule
New rock climbing and bouldering gym opens Wednesday in Grand Junction
New rock climbing and bouldering gym opens Wednesday in Grand Junction