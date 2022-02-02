Colorado Mesa University celebrates Black History Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - February is Black History month and there will be events on campus at Colorado Mesa University throughout the month. The Culture Inclusion Council at CMU, which encompasses the Black Student Alliance, is putting on these events.

”It’s important for me to have events going on during our CIC month during Black History month just because it gives us a way to show case all the beauty in black history and for us to get shined in a positive light,” said BSA head coordinator Anastaja Braden.

The BSA is an organization on campus that was made to be a safe space for black students on campus to find each other, indulge in their culture, and be themselves.

“When I first got on campus I was very intimidated by everything going on and it wasn’t normal for me to see people who looked like me on campus,” said Anastaja Braden. “The environment was amazing. I felt like I was at home and accepted.”

BSA assistant coordinator Aaron Reed shared his unique story of coming to CMU, finding himself and finding his voice.

“There are a lot of people that don’t realize the culture that is in front of them and I feel like I was the same way when I came out here,” said Aaron Reed. “I am trying every day to lead by example. Often times in the media black men don’t get the best presentation that is real and authentic so I am trying to set the president of being a leader, and not just a black leader, but a leader in general that people can follow. I’m trying to set the bar high.”

Associate Student Government Vice President Salina Edwards said to her black history month is a time to celebrate and acknowledge black history. Including culture, food, and how it represents an individual’s story.

“I’m excited for this month,” said Salina Edwards. “I know we’re gonna have a lot of good events and I’m excited to share my culture with everybody else and to share what it means to me and hear what it means to other people.”

She says she is happy that CMU is celebrating black history on campus.

“As a student leader I look forward to the next few years,” said Salina Edwards. “On campus there’s a lot of students here starting to find their own voice from all different backgrounds and who are gonna come into positions to continue to create change. As a black female it’s great to lead by example. I hope that I’m a model or a motivation for those who look like me and then those who don’t. But who also feel that its their time to come up and step up in leadership roles.”

There is a variety of events going on this month for CMU students. Including a movie night Feb. 10 and a ‘Tasty Thursday’ Feb. 17 in the University Center cafeteria celebrating different foods related to different cultures. On Feb. 26 the BSA will hold a winter formal for members of the organization.

But on February 17, the BSA is holding a free slam poetry night open to the public in the University Ballroom. If you’d like to read a poem at the event, email Kelsey Coleman at: kcoleman@coloradomesa.edu But registration is not required to simply attend.

Also, the six different student alliances at CMU will be holding a fashion show March 5 to share their music, culture and clothing. Including the Black Student Alliance, the Latina Student Alliance, the Polynesian Student Alliance, the International Student Alliance, the Native American Student Alliance, and the Gay-Straight Alliance.

