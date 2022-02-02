Advertisement

Montrose High School on lockdown

Montrose High School. (File Photo)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose High School is on lockdown Wednesday.

At 11:38 a.m. Wednesday Montrose Police got a report of someone with a weapon on campus.

Officers arrived at the school. Montrose Police is on scene along with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers are in the building going through each classroom one by one.

There is no active situation at this time. This is a developing situation, and as we get more details we will pass them along.

