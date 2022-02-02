Montrose High School on lockdown

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose High School is on lockdown Wednesday.

At 11:38 a.m. Wednesday Montrose Police got a report of someone with a weapon on campus.

Officers arrived at the school. Montrose Police is on scene along with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers are in the building going through each classroom one by one.

There is no active situation at this time. This is a developing situation, and as we get more details we will pass them along.

