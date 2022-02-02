New rock climbing and bouldering gym opens Wednesday in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grip Bouldering, a unique kind of climbing gym and training facility in Grand Junction, is holding its grand opening February 2.

The gym will have 2200 feet of different walls for beginners and advanced climbers. As well as lessons for all ages and ability levels. They have varying memberships, even a type for access 24 hours a day. Their goal is to provide a safe space for beginners to learn to climb.

“We offer a beginners bouldering class, or intro to bouldering class that’s free with membership,” said Program Director and Director of route setting Mike Kimmel. “We have an intermediate technique class for people who want to take that next step. We offer some fitness cross training classes for climbing, and then we have a full range of youth programs.”

They also offer a local guiding program for people wanting to transfer their skills to bouldering outside. Plus they are the only facility in the state to offer a Lattice board which is a climbing assessment tool.

”Basically what we wanted to do is create a safe facility for people to train,” said Co-owner and adult trainer Ben Rueck. “That then they can take those skills outside and explore the great outdoors.”

The grand opening is tomorrow February 2nd. With grand opening weekend events Friday and Saturday including promos, giveaways, contests, demos, and $5 day passes.

For more information, visit https://www.gripbouldering.com/

